Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's that time of year when the valley begins to see the iconic red kettles and ringing bells that signal the start of the holidays.

On Tuesday, the Salvation Army officially kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign, which will appear at over 50 stores across the valley.

The bell-ringing campaign is the organization's largest fundraiser, with this year's goal at $250,000. The funds raised are used to support programs throughout the year. The organization offers both paid and volunteer positions.

Captain Bear with the Salvation Army explains, "Our goal this year is to raise $250,000, and that money stays here in Las Vegas. It helps with everything from providing after-school programs for kids to assisting those needing food and toys during the Christmas season, helping those seeking shelter from the cold weather, ensuring a good night's rest, and supporting the homeless."

Those interested in giving have until Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, to donate.