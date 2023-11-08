Salvation Army Food Pantry in Henderson asking public for more donations

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Salvation Army Food Bank in Henderson has seen an increase in need — but a decline in donations this year.

Officials are asking the public to help address the sudden demand this holiday season.

Over the past two years, the pantry has witnessed a significant increase in the number of families it serves. However, with the recent surge in demand and decreased donations, the organization is asking the public to donate to ensure the pantry remains well-stocked.

The food pantry urgently needs canned food and nonperishable donations, including essential items such as bread, canned meats, and vegetables.

“As you can see, the shelves are pretty empty. In two years, we have gone from 400 to 700 monthly families we help. So anything helps when it comes to providing food for those struggling right now,” said Juan Salinas, the Director of Social Services.

If you'd like to donate, you can drop off food items at the pantry on Warm Springs and Lake Mead, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.