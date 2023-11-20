Salvation Army distributes Thanksgiving fixings in annual food giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tons of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread rolls, cornbread, and cranberry sauce were among the foods that hundreds of families collected on Monday at the Walnut Recreation Center as part of the Salvation Army Southern Nevada 9th Annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution.

“This is really nice, said Tony Veal, a Las Vegas senior who said she’s in remission after battling cancer. “Some of us can’t afford a nice meal like this so I’m just thankful that they’re doing this.”

In a community-wide effort, Salvation Army Southern Nevada accepted donations from schools that held food drives, the Las Vegas Raiders, the City of North Las Vegas and other local organizations to feed families in need.

“Just being able to help families that are in need this holiday season is our mission,” said Juan Salinas, Director of Social Services with Salvation Army Southern Nevada. “We used to do a food box distribution, but this way families can select what they want for their Thanksgiving meal.”

A line of families snaked out of the Walnut Recreation Center and they moved down a buffet-style line to choose from different brands of canned corn, carrots, green beans, and cranberry before moving to other stations where packets of mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, and cornbread were stacked. Outside at the end of the line, they were handed a whole turkey. Each recipient received a basket to fill and take home. Salvation Army Southern Nevada distributed the food until all items were gone. Organizers said it was enough to feed at least 500 households.

The Thanksgiving Food Distribution is one of many Salvation Army Southern Nevada initiatives to serve the community. They also run a food pantry to combat poverty and food insecurity that includes other essentials like personal hygiene products and baby items. For Family Services contact them at 725-777-1355 or for their Henderson location, call 702-565-9578.