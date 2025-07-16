Salvation Army collecting school supplies in Henderson. Here's how you can help local students.

HENDERSON (KTNV) — We all know how fast back-to-school costs can add up, and this year, for many local families, every dollar counts, but there's a way to make a big difference for kids right here in our community.

The Salvation Army and Walmart are teaming up to collect school supplies.

Shakeria Hawkins reports in Henderson, showing us how you can help Stuff the Bus.

Back-to-school season: How you can help local kids head of the first day of school

From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Walmart on Marks Street in Henderson, volunteers with the Salvation Army will be asking for help to fill bins with school supplies such as pencils, notebooks, backpacks, and other basic items that some kids in our community might not have when school starts.

The best part is you don't have to go out of your way. Shoppers can grab a few items during their regular Walmart run and drop them off on their way out.

The goal is to help more than 1,400 students across Southern Nevada start the school year strong.

As prices keep rising, from food to fuel, many families say even simple school shopping has become a financial challenge.

This event helps close that gap. Everything donated stays right here in the local community, reaching kids in Henderson, Las Vegas and Pahrump.

