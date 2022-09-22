SafeNest providing help in cases of domestic violence in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police warned Las Vegas residents of a rise in domestic violence cases. All of this comes after a monumental rise in domestic violence incidents since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We have seen an increase of domestic related murders," LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson said.

Police sounded the alarm directing people to get help from organizations like SafeNest.

"100 percent of what we think about whenever there's a homicide is what happened preceding that homicide," said SafeNest CEO, LIZ Ortenburger. "Where there could have been an intervention."

Ortenburger says domestic violence cases are rampant in the valley. To qualify for their shelter she says you have to be on the path to, or at risk of death. However, with these qualifications, SafeNest continues to be overrun.

Ortenburger

"That is a horrible thing," Ortenburger said. "As someone running a non-profit in this state for me to say. But the reality is, I will spend $100,000 on hotel rooms this month because my main campus is full, and my alternate housing is full, so we're spinning out into hotel rooms to meet the demand."

Ortenburger says abuse can start subtly: Loss of freedoms, dismissal of opinion during arguments.

SafeNest offers a series of training programs, hotlines, and classes for people who are using violence to improve their behavior.