SafeNest partners with DoorDash to provide meals to abuse survivors throughout Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A popular food delivery app is teaming up with a local organization to make sure abuse survivors have access to food and other essentials.

SafeNest recently started a partnership with DoorDash that allows the program to provide life's essentials to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

SafeNest provides discreet, safe shelter for survivors at locations throughout Clark County. With a correlationbetween domestic violence and food insecurity, SafeNest meets the need, offering not only a bed to sleep in but also healthy meals to survivors, many of whom are single parents raising young children.

Survivors living primarily in hotels across the country, so the partnership with DoorDash allows victims to choose a wide array of local food options to feed their families.

So far, more than 750 deliveries of over an estimated 9,000 meals have been made to survivors in Clark County as a result of a $1,000 grant from DoorDash's Project DASH.

Watch to learn some of the ways SafeNest helps victims through text and chat options.