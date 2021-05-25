SafeNest expanding services to include family pets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A valley domestic violence shelter is expanding its service to include family pets.

SafeNest says it can now board dogs and cats.

The facility adding two standalone housing units to kennel up to 13 pets.

SafeNest says it hopes this will give survivors more options to leave abusive relationships.

The 24/7 shelter says it can also accommodate up to 10 emotional support animals.

SafeNest says the expansion of service was thanks to a $20,000 grant from Red-Rover, Cares Act funding and private donors.