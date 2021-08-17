Safekey program for students looking for 70 employees

Clark County Safekey is in need to fill seventy positions for the current school year to help meet demand. The pay range is $11 - $15 per hour. Those interested can apply online at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks or in person at the Sunset Park Safekey Office, 2601 East Sunset Road behind the Parks and Recreation Administration Building.
“Like many other organizations, we are having a difficult time attracting applicants,” said Daniel Hernandez, Clark County Parks and Recreation Director. “We would normally receive twenty to thirty applications a week during our summer recruitment, this year we have received roughly two a week. Because of this, we have had to open the school year at a limited capacity. As we hire more staff, we will continue to increase the numbers of participants we can accommodate at the schools we serve.”
Clark County Parks and Recreation Safekey Before and After School Programs are offered to students in grades K-5 at 88 Clark County School District schools located in unincorporated Clark County. The Safekey program offers a healthy environment where participants will engage in indoor/outdoor individual and small group games, arts & crafts, the Apple Core reading program, and an afternoon snack. For additional information, contact the Safekey office at 702-455-8251, or visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/Parks. Clark County Parks and Recreation can also be found on social media @ClarkCountyParks.