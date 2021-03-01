Safekey is accepting registrations for students going back to campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Safekey, a before and after-school enrichment program, is now accepting registrations for students who are going back to the classroom.

Officials say Safekey has always provided a safe place for students to go while parents are working, but this year it will look different.

Strict cleaning and sanitizing protocols are in place and masks will also be required.

"It will still be a place where they can interact with their peers, have lots of fun. We are just making sure we take the extra steps when it comes to safety, cleaning and guidelines so that our students feel safe," said Sherita Rogers, community and youth development officer for the city of Las Vegas.

There will also be social distancing at Safekey while avoiding activities that involve sharing equipment.