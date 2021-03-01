Menu

Watch
Local News

Actions

Safekey is accepting registrations for students going back to campus

items.[0].videoTitle
Safekey, a before and after school enrichment program is now accepting registrations for students who are going back to the classroom. Safekey has always provided a safe place for students to go while parents are working, but this year officials say it will look different.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 12:26:49-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Safekey, a before and after-school enrichment program, is now accepting registrations for students who are going back to the classroom.

Officials say Safekey has always provided a safe place for students to go while parents are working, but this year it will look different.

RELATED: CCSD: Additional students can return to classrooms March 22, April 6

Strict cleaning and sanitizing protocols are in place and masks will also be required.

"It will still be a place where they can interact with their peers, have lots of fun. We are just making sure we take the extra steps when it comes to safety, cleaning and guidelines so that our students feel safe," said Sherita Rogers, community and youth development officer for the city of Las Vegas.

There will also be social distancing at Safekey while avoiding activities that involve sharing equipment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018