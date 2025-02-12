Safe to fly? Learn from a local aviation expert on the odds of plane crashes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On top of the incident in Arizona Monday, recent deadly plane crashes have caused some to be apprehensive about taking to the sky.

In January, 67 people died in Washington, D.C., after a mid-air collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk and an American Airline Regional Jet.

Learn what local experts have to say on the D.C. crash:

Local experts analyze D.C. plane crash that killed 67

A plane crash in Philadelphiakilled seven people on Jan. 31 and earlier this month, 10 people were killed after a plane crashed in Alaska.

Prior to the D.C. crash, the last major commercial flight crash was in 2009— when 49 people died in Buffalo.

Despite the recent alarming headlines, plane crashes are still very rare. I talked to Reed Yaydon, who is a pilot and aviation expert.

"Your odds of getting killed by a shark are more likely than you are of dying on a commercial airplane," Yaydon said.

The latest statistics out say it is one in 11,000,000. You have much better odds in Las Vegas at hitting what we consider a large jackpot at slot machines.

Yaydon said another reason we may see more of these crashes is more phones and cameras are able to film the incidents when they happen and film different angles.