S.A.F.E. House 2nd annual Crawl for a Cause coming to Henderson Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson's Water Street District will be crawling with locals and visitors alike this Saturday.
S.A.F.E. House is putting on a pub crawl in the downtown Henderson district from 5 pm to 10 pm on May 20.
Proceeds from the organization's event will support victim-survivors of domestic violence.
In addition to raffles, the following will be offered to attendees:
- A free drink at each establishment.
- A commemorative passport to remember the occasion.
- A complimentary bus to travel up and down Water St.
Pub stops will include the following:
- Sticks Tavern
- Chinitas Tapas and Sushi
- Backyard
- Mojave Brewing
- Gold Mine Tavern
Ticket information and purchases can be made here.