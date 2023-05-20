S.A.F.E. House 2nd annual Crawl for a Cause coming to Henderson Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson's Water Street District will be crawling with locals and visitors alike this Saturday.

S.A.F.E. House is putting on a pub crawl in the downtown Henderson district from 5 pm to 10 pm on May 20.

Proceeds from the organization's event will support victim-survivors of domestic violence.

In addition to raffles, the following will be offered to attendees:



A free drink at each establishment.

A commemorative passport to remember the occasion.

A complimentary bus to travel up and down Water St.

Pub stops will include the following:

Sticks Tavern

Chinitas Tapas and Sushi

Backyard

Mojave Brewing

Gold Mine Tavern

Ticket information and purchases can be made here.