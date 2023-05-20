Watch Now
S.A.F.E. House 2nd annual Crawl for a Cause coming to Henderson Saturday

Posted at 3:48 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 18:48:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson's Water Street District will be crawling with locals and visitors alike this Saturday.

S.A.F.E. House is putting on a pub crawl in the downtown Henderson district from 5 pm to 10 pm on May 20.

Proceeds from the organization's event will support victim-survivors of domestic violence.

In addition to raffles, the following will be offered to attendees:

  • A free drink at each establishment.
  • A commemorative passport to remember the occasion.
  • A complimentary bus to travel up and down Water St.

Pub stops will include the following:

  • Sticks Tavern
  • Chinitas Tapas and Sushi
  • Backyard
  • Mojave Brewing
  • Gold Mine Tavern

Ticket information and purchases can be made here.

