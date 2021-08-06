Rural Nevada lawmakers vote to name county complex for Trump

YERINGTON (AP) — Rural Nevada lawmakers have approved putting former President Donald Trump's name on their county jail, court and sheriff's office.

KTVN-TV in Reno reports Lyon County commissioners voted 3-2 on Thursday to rename their Justice Complex in Yerington.

A proclamation credits Trump with filling hundreds of federal judicial positions and enforcing U.S. immigration laws.

But a proposed proclamation clause to state he solved the humanitarian crisis in the Western Hemisphere was rejected.

Commissioners say private donations will cover renaming costs. Lyon County votes solidly Republican and Trump drew 69% of presidential ballots cast there last November. Democrat Joe Biden carried Nevada and won the presidency.