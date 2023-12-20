Rudolph's Runderland Experience coming to Gilcrease Orchard for first time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rudolph's Runderland Experience is making its debut at Gilcrease Orchard this holiday season.

Organizers describe the event as "Vegas' first-ever sensory-enhanced athletic event." Guests will be able to partake in 1-mile Reindeer Strolls or a 5K race on the evening of Dec. 22 at the orchard from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The overall experience will also showcase Beyond Limits Running's new creation, "Beyond 5 Senses." This will infuse the course with features designed to "stimulate parallel excitement across all 5 basic human senses," making the experience inclusive for people who are blind and/or deaf, according to organizers.

"Participants will hear the excitement as Las Vegas personalities, including Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Chet Buchanan, among others, lend their voices to record narratives played from “talking signs” throughout the winter-themed course," organizers stated in a release.

In addition to the cameos from iconic local personalities, a few cast members from Elf the Musical at the Las Vegas Little Theater will be present to sing Christmas carols. Broken Spectacles, the Las Vegas-based, all-blind member band, will be providing live music for passing runners and walkers.

Guests will be able to feel the excitement and holiday joy as they pet an ice-carved polar bear under a blizzard of artificial

snow in one of four separate snow zones. Those waiting in line to see Santa can also enjoy hot cocoa or gather with friends and family to roast and enjoy s'mores at Rudolph's S'mores Land.

Approximately 50 people from the blind community will be infused with around 350 sighted people, according to organizers. As an added bonus, Beyond Limits Running will be making a donation of $20,000 to the Blind Center of Nevada.