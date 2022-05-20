RTC seeking input on Bus Rapid Transit Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is seeking feedback from locals with a survey ahead of the planned transportation project on Maryland Parkway.

RTC is designing a 13-mile Bus Rapid Transit line from the South Strip Transit Terminal to the Las Vegas Medical District.

According to RTC, Maryland Parkway is home to roughly 90,000 Las Vegas locals.

“Maryland Parkway is home to 90,000 residents and 80,000 jobs, and carries approximately 9,000 transit riders and 35,000 vehicles daily.” RTC said.

The project is expected to start in 2023 per RTC. Those wishing to provide input can complete the online survey at marylandparkway.com.