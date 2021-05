LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants to help you get back to work!

The agency is offering 14 free days of rides to those re-entering the workforce.

The Try Transit Program includes 2 free, seven-day passes for the newly employed or recently rehired.

The passes will be administered through the RTC's Club Ride Program.

Riders are also encouraged to download the RideRTC app to plan their trip and purchase additional passes.