RTC launches survey as part of new Safe Streets For All initiative for Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether you're walking, biking, driving or taking the bus, we all know just how dangerous Southern Nevada roads can be.

Now, a new community-driven effort is underway to make our streets safer for everyone.

Shakeria Hawkins reports near the Las Vegas Strip with how the Regional Transportation Commission is teaming up with local leaders to address a rising number of deadly and serious crashes.

RTC is leading a new initiative called the Safe Streets for All Action Plan.

It's focused on reducing traffic deaths through smarter street design, stronger enforcement and long-term planning.

The plan prioritizes the most at-risk on our roads; people who walk, bike, ride transit or use motorcycles.

RTC data shows an average of 226 people die in traffic crashes each year in Southern Nevada. That's nearly one death every 1.5 days.

A national report from transportation nonprofit Trip shows traffic deaths have decreased since 2021, but they're still 20% higher than in 2014.

We previously spoke with young drivers at a teen safety event, and one of the organizers shared why educating new drivers is crucial to lowering those numbers.

RTC officials say they're now looking for community input to shape safer streets.

They've launched a new survey to gather feedback from drivers, cyclists and pedestrians across the valley.

