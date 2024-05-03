RTC launches series of events for National Bike Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As National Bike Month unfolds, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is gearing up to offer a series of free events and activities aimed at promoting cycling and bike safety within the community.

To kick off the campaign, RTC is set to open a bike booth at First Friday in downtown Las Vegas on May 3. The initiative aims to educate the public on the numerous benefits of cycling and the importance of bike safety.

On Saturday, RTC will host a bike repair clinic at the RTC Bike Center. Following that, on May 11, there will be a community ride at the Clark County Government Center, providing an opportunity for residents to come together and enjoy cycling in a communal setting.

May 17 marks Bike-to-Work Day, and on the same day, there's the "Commuting in Vegas" bike workshop, which offers valuable insights into safe commuting practices.

On May 18, the Southwest Ridge Mountain Bike Trail will be unveiled at Pedal & Pour, with festivities running from 3 to 4:30 p.m., alongside a bike repair clinic for those in need of maintenance assistance.

May 25 brings the family-friendly ride at Centennial Lawrence Trailhead in North Las Vegas, providing a fun and active outing for families to enjoy together.

Once again, the RTC bike booth will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. at First Friday, inviting attendees to learn more about cycling and bike safety.