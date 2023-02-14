RTC issues travel warning as snow, rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph blow into Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A wind advisory has been issued for the Las Vegas valley for Tuesday, according to a recent alert from NWS Las Vegas.

The alert will remain in effect from Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. until Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., with wind gusts expected up to 60 mph. Additionally, RTC of Southern Nevada has issued a travel advisory for a winter storm as snow has been reported in multiple parts of the Las Vegas valley.

#FASTALERT 11:07 AM, Feb 14 2023

Travel Alert: Winter Storm, US-95 to Mt Charleston Area. Prepare for delays. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) February 14, 2023

The NWS warns that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs, as well as cause damage to some structures, including possible power outages.

Drivers are advised to travel with caution, as dust and snow stirred up by wind gusts have lowered visibility on the roads.

Seeing some snow in your part of the Las Vegas valley? Send your photos and video to photos@ktnv.com!