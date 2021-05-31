Watch
RTC: 26-mile backup on I-15 as California visitors leave Vegas on Memorial Day

Posted at 1:40 PM, May 31, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On a busy Memorial Day for travelers, traffic was backing up during the Monday morning and afternoon hours on Interstate 15 with Las Vegas visitors making their way back to California.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a 26-mile backup for drivers heading southbound on I-15 through Primm and into Southern California around 12:45 p.m.

Previously, the Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers were going to be out in full force on the highway during the holiday weekend and around 7:15 a.m. the agency was already reporting a 6-mile backup.

Troopers also advised drivers that it is illegal to drive on the shoulder or on the dirt right-of-way on the side of the highway.

Authorities shared that drivers could avoid the I-15 traffic by using SR 160 to W. Bell Vista Avenue in Pahrump and then catch route 127 in California to get to Baker.

