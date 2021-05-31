RTC: 26-mile backup on I-15 as California visitors leave Vegas on Memorial Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On a busy Memorial Day for travelers, traffic was backing up during the Monday morning and afternoon hours on Interstate 15 with Las Vegas visitors making their way back to California.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a 26-mile backup for drivers heading southbound on I-15 through Primm and into Southern California around 12:45 p.m.

#FASTALERT 5/31/2021 12:45 PM Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California

26 Mile Back-Up

Expect Long Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 31, 2021

Previously, the Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers were going to be out in full force on the highway during the holiday weekend and around 7:15 a.m. the agency was already reporting a 6-mile backup.

#trafficalert Traffic is already backed up 6 miles in Primm. It will get worse through out the day. To avoid traffic use SR160 to W Bell Vista Ave in Pahrump and catch route 127 in CA, that will bring you right into Baker. If you decide to use the 15, pack your patience. #nhp pic.twitter.com/OQP5geDEou — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 31, 2021

Troopers also advised drivers that it is illegal to drive on the shoulder or on the dirt right-of-way on the side of the highway.

NHP is not messin’ around. They’re looking for “shoulder drivers” and impaired drivers along the 15 headed towards Cali! Trust me, the only ticket you want to leave Vegas with is a winning ticket 🎫!!! https://t.co/XDoS9woRCB — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberryKTNV) May 31, 2021

Authorities shared that drivers could avoid the I-15 traffic by using SR 160 to W. Bell Vista Avenue in Pahrump and then catch route 127 in California to get to Baker.