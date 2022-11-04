Roughly 100 signs posted along Kyle Canyon Road to bring awareness to impaired driving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A sober reminder of the dangers of "impaired driving".

Around 100 signs are attached to mile marker posts along Kyle Canyon Road this week.

Each November, "STOP D-U-I," metro police, "D-U-I VICTIMS" and other memorial signs are posted to bring awareness to the major issue.

Officials say it's all about informing thousands of motorists visiting Mt. Charleston during the holiday season.

The signs display the names of victims who were killed by drivers who were impaired.

"We can't rest on our laurels. We can't take a break. Drunk drivers never take a break," said Sandy Heverly, Executive Director and Victim Advocate at Stop DUI. "They work overtime on the holidays and so we need to the same thing. We need to keep the awareness up and we need to keep putting every forward every effort we possibly can to keep people safe."

Officials add this also provides some "semblance of solace" to the victims and their loved ones.