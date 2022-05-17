Roseman University opens new dental clinic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The College of Dental Medicine at Roseman University of Health Sciences is celebrating the opening of a new dental clinic Tuesday.

Located at Roseman’s Summerlin campus, the clinic will provide special care to children with life-threatening conditions including cancer, blood disorders, and rheumatological diseases.

Also located at the Roseman’s Summerlin campus is Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, an independent group that provides outpatient care to kids with cancer and other diseases.

Services being offered at the new clinic are preventative dental care, including cleanings and X-rays, composite restorations (fillings), pulp therapy, children’s crowns, dental extraction, and sedation dentistry Roseman University of Health Sciences reports. Alongside the mentioned services will be orthodontic screenings with a referral for treatment at the Roseman Dental & Orthodontics clinic in Henderson.

Roseman University also established the Smile 4 The Kids patient assistance fund for those unable to afford needed care. Those interested in learning more about financially supporting the new clinic can do so at giving.roseman.edu.