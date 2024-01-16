Roseman University officials say expansion of Summerlin campus will generate $1.86B

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Roseman University of Health Sciences has unveiled a three-phase plan for the expansion of its Summerlin campus.

University officials reported that by 2032, the University's strategic growth plan will "generate $1.86 billion in total economic impact, as we also support 10,624 jobs and generate $37.5 million in tax revenue."

“In fiscal year 2023, the total economic impact of Roseman generated $253.7 million, supported 2,088 jobs, and produced $7.9 million in tax revenue for the state,” said Paul Umbach, founder and president of Tripp Umbach, a consulting firm. “By 2032, Roseman’s annual economic impact is projected to grow to $362 million, supporting 3,000 jobs and generating $12.7 million in tax revenue.”

The 14-acre campus currently encompasses three buildings totaling 431,425 square feet and 1,144 surface and garage parking spaces, according to officials. The proposed eight-year expansion would include an additional 540,000 square feet of educational buildings, an event center, and a small retail center, as well as an additional 3,500 parking spaces.

Following the expansion, the campus will grow to about 32 acres in size, taking over a vacant, adjacent lot of land owned by the University.

“The Summerlin campus currently houses Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, an independent division of Roseman University, a dental clinic, research, and administration for the College of Medicine, which is currently pursuing accreditation by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME),” said Renee Coffman, PhD, Roseman University's president and co-founder. “Upon completion of the campus expansion and consolidation, it will be a vibrant learning and research campus that will also house Roseman University’s administration and academic programs in the Colleges of Pharmacy, Nursing, Dental Medicine, Graduate Studies, and future colleges and programs as the University continues to grow.”