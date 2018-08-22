Room tax does not only affect tourists in Las Vegas

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 80°
New numbers from the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority show Nevadans are paying tens of millions of dollars in these taxes.
While many believe that the room tax funding the Raiders stadium and other projects is only paid by tourists, Nevadans are also paying their share.
New numbers from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority show Nevadans are paying tens of millions of dollars in these taxes. Some are obvious such as those taking staycations.
But one group is especially getting hit hard. The people living in extended stay properties are required to pay for their first 30 days.