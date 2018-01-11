Roofing companies see spike in calls after severe rain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The end to Las Vegas' 116 day dry streak that brought a large rain system to the valley also caused a lot of leaky roofs.

Rhino Roofing says Tuesday, they received 100 calls from customers needing help with roof repairs. They usually only get around 10 calls a day.

They say that means an added boost for their small business. Tuesday, they had a packed schedule for doing estimates and repairs.

We followed them as they stopped by several houses with leaks. One was a newer home, but Rhino Roofing says sometimes even new construction can have issues. The source of the leak at that home turned out to be due to an issue from when home was constructed.

The company says you should do routine maintenance on your roof every 5 years to avoid a similar problem. Another tip is to check for cracked tiles or missing shingles. They say once water gets in, it can spread to other parts of your home.