Watch
Local News

Actions

Ronald McDonald Mobile Care unit gives free dental care for kids

items.[0].videoTitle
Ronald McDonald Charities and Nevada Health Centers are teaming up to bring access to oral healthcare for children in underserved communities through their Ronald McDonald Mobile Care.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 10:59:56-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ronald McDonald Charities and Nevada Health Centers are bringing access to oral healthcare for children in underserved communities through their Ronald McDonald Mobile Care. The semi-truck that drives across Nevada is stocked with the dental equipment to mirror a typical dentist’s office.

A team of dentists and dental assistants provides routine oral exams, cleanings, extractions and preventative measures such as sealants and fluoride varnishes.

“With this, we’re really making an impact on our local communities, and especially being born and raised here in Las Vegas, it was important for me to give back to our communities,” said Dr. Alexandrea Wabara, a general dentist in the Ronald McDonald Mobile Care.

Patients ages 1 to 21 years old are eligible to receive care from the mobile unit.

A list of upcoming locations and times can be found on the website for Nevada Health Centers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH