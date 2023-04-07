Ronald McDonald House hosting 5K next weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Next weekend, people in the valley will be 'Runnin' For The House'.

The Ronald McDonald House and their celebrity ambassador Carrot Top will be hosting a 5K run and a 1M fun walk on April 15.

That will be at Floyd Lamb Park off of Tule Springs Road.

It's $35 for adults and $25 for kids that are five to 17 years old.

That includes your race entry, a Ronald McDonald House Charities wristband, one pair of red and white striped socks, a McDonald's pancake breakfast voucher, and a finishers medal.

You can register by visiting their website or by texting Run4Families to 41444.

Proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.

The organization helps families with sick children by providing things like free housing, food, and rides to the hospital that they otherwise wouldn't be able to afford.

The Ronald McDonald House opened in Las Vegas in July 1998.

According to their website, the house has served more than 5,566 families for more than 68,659 nights.

The average stay is 13 days and the house has saved families $368,288 in lodging costs.

Currently, the house can accommodate up to 12 families at one time and the organization is expanding.

Back in December, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas broke ground on a second house, which is expected to completed later this fall.