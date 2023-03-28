Ronald McDonald Care Mobile stopping in valley this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is back in the valley to offering affordable dental care to local families.
It's part of a partnership between Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.
At the care mobile, families can access the same services provided at a traditional brick-and-mortar dental facility.
You can make an appointment at 800-787-2568.
The care mobile can be found at the following dates and locations this week:
Wednesday, March 29
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WIC Decatur
5085 West Sahara Avenue
Thursday, March 30
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McDonald's
6680 North Fifth Street
Friday, March 31
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McDonald's
7310 South Las Vegas Boulevard