Ronald McDonald Care Mobile stopping in valley this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is back in the valley to offering affordable dental care to local families.

It's part of a partnership between Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.

At the care mobile, families can access the same services provided at a traditional brick-and-mortar dental facility.

You can make an appointment at 800-787-2568.

The care mobile can be found at the following dates and locations this week:

Wednesday, March 29

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WIC Decatur

5085 West Sahara Avenue

Thursday, March 30

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McDonald's

6680 North Fifth Street

Friday, March 31

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McDonald's

7310 South Las Vegas Boulevard