LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection of Richmar Ave. and Rainbow Blvd. is closed after a rollover traffic crash.

It happened at about 8:16 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.



A Dodge pickup hit a light pole, which exposed the wires.

Two people inside were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of Richmar Ave. and Rainbow Blvd. is closed in all directions as crews attend to the scene.