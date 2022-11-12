Rock legend John Fogerty honors veterans ahead of halftime performance at Raiders 'Salute to Service' game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty is set to perform at halftime during the Las Vegas Raiders' game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Sunday's game will also be a “Salute To Service” game to honor the men and women who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Fogerty was one of the founding members of Creedence Clearwater Revival and went on to a successful solo career, some of his hits include “Bad Moon Rising”, “Fortunate Son”, and “Centerfield.”

Fogerty is a veteran of the United States Army Reserve and has served his country proudly through his service, various performances for troops around the world and charitable donations to veterans. Fogerty says serving and supporting veterans is a cause close to his heart.

Fogerty was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and though he never saw combat, he says he's grateful to have served his country.

“You realize there’s a large group of people who feel the same way you do,” Fogerty said. “Their experiences are the same or much more than mine and you have something in common and are very proud of that and proud of the service to your country. I know I am.”

Fogerty maintains his special ties to the military community through his work with local veteran organizations like Veterans Village, which provides affordable housing to veterans and their families in Southern Nevada. Back in 2019, they opened 10 homes made out of shipping containers — one of which was a donation from Fogerty, named the “Proud Mary John Fogerty Container Home."

“Veterans are not adequately taken care of, and considering what they put on the line, that’s a shame. That’s a travesty," Fogerty said. "After finding out about Veterans Village, I just wanted to sign up... I [wanted] to help.”

For his work with local veterans, Fogerty received the key to the Las Vegas Strip in 2019.

During the game, several service members from Nellis Air Force Base will be on the field for a re-enlistment ceremony. Additionally, the Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard and the Army Nevada Military Funeral Honors program will present the colors and there will even be a flyover from the VAQ-129, the U.S. Navy’s Fleet Replenishment Squadron for EA-18G Growlers.

Fogerty says he’s a lifelong Raiders fan who grew up in the Bay area and is looking forward to it.

“I actually met Al Davis once on an airplane and talked about the fact that I had been a season ticket holder. And he says, 'what do you mean had?' And I said, 'Well Al, you moved',” Fogerty said. “It seemed like when the Raiders landed in Las Vegas, it was perfect. It all came together and clicked. Now, I’m waiting for them to win a Super Bowl here.”

Fogerty will remain in town following the fame to perform a set of shows at the Encore Theater. The shows start at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $75.

Fogerty's two sons will be joining him on stage every night. Fogerty says he loves performing with his family and making new memories especially when they perform his song, “Joy Of My Life," which he wrote for his wife Julie.

“I’m watching my sons and thinking about their mom," Fogerty said. "I don’t know how many other people in the whole history of music get to have all those things collide in them while they’re on stage professionally, playing for an audience. It’s mind-boggling in a really great way.”

And after 50 years, Fogerty’s music still resonates with fans around the world.

If there's one thing Fogerty wants fans to take away after every show, it's joy.

“I want them to feel joyful. I feel joyful when I’m playing this music. I’m with my family. Most of the time when I look over and see my kids or the other band members on stage with me, they usually have a smile on their faces. It’s just a really happy, uplifting experience.”