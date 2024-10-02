Robert Telles returns to court for the first time since sentencing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Judge denies motion on Telles' hearing for clarification over juror comments.

Robert Telles returned to court for the first time after being convicted of first-degree murder in August.

Telles is the former Clark County public administrator convicted of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in September of 2022.

Telles' defense filed a motion over clarification on juror comments. According to the motion, a juror told some media outlets about the temperature on the day of German's murder, a fact not on record. The motion also states that a note was given to the judge while the jury was deadlocked, but Telles wasn't made aware.

On Wednesday, Draskovich said in court the intent of the motion is not to point fingers, but to supplement the record.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly said there is no need for an evidentiary hearing because a case law does not allow hearing on the mental processes of the jury during their deliberation.

Weckerly also states that the same juror stated Telles' testimony on the stand was what helped her come to a decision.

Judge Michelle Leavitt denied Telles' motion stating the juror comments about the temperature on Sept. 2, 2022 were too vague and the jury notes were on record.

Telles' formal sentencing date is Oct. 16.