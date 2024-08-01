Roadway reopened after Metro helicopter makes unplanned landing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A residential road was shut down for much of Thursday after an unplanned helicopter landing.

A Las Vegas Metro police helicopter made a landing near West Pebble Road and South Arville Street.

The air unit was in the middle of a routine flight when the two people inside hear a sound a felt a vibration, according to LVMPD. The landing was made out of an abundance of caution, LVMPD said officers on board are OK with no injuries reported.

The helicopter was towed back to the hanger for an inspection. The road is now back open.