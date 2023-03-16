Road closures at Red Rock, hikers wait on side of road

Wednesday’s rain causing flooding and road closures across the western part of the valley. significantly impacting red rock canyon. more than a dozen hikers were left waiting on the side of the road hoping to get through.

Red Rock Canyon officials released a jarring photo https://twitter.com/RedRockCynLV/status/1636023180065378306 of major flooding on the Scenic Drive at the Red Rock National Conservation Area. They delayed opening this morning after a flash flood at oak creek…causing unsafe driving conditions on the road.

Many drivers and hikers parked on the side of the road waiting for the closure to lift. One hiker says she and her friends waited over an hour, as work crews cleared the road of rock and debris.

“That's what it sounded like as far as the grinding and stuff. i don't know if there was boulders or something,” said Wanna Todhunter, from Portland, OR.

Todhunter says her friends are avid hikers with a seasonal pass and were disappointed about the closure. Still, they decided to wait it out.

But motorcyclists like Sean Chaudhry were not so patient and left to ride somewhere else.

“I like to come out here as often as i can. but…i've never seen this road closed like this,” said Chaudhry.

He says he made a new friend at a red light while waiting to get into Red Rock, but both of them decided to turn around.

“I was curious if the other way was closed…maybe circle around,” said Chaudhry.

The regional flood control district website mentions a 10-year budget plan for valley flood management.

In the next few years - they plan to allocate $164 million for maintenance work programs in areas that are prone to floods.