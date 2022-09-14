Rita Reid praises Jeff German as 'local hero' in TV interview

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rita Reid, a former supervisor under Robert Telles and his eventual opponent in the Public Administrator primary, shared her thoughts with ABC's "Good Morning America" about the murder of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German by her former associate.

The Clark County elected official accused of murdering a local reporter was the subject of severe scrutiny by Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Many accusations were lobbied against him, including “creating and fostering a hostile work environment” and “carrying on an inappropriate relationship with an employee.”

“His death was absolutely devastating to myself and my coworkers, the people that he advocated for. He was our hero,” Reid told GMA. “He lost his life to make our office, our department, our government agency a better place, and to provide better service for our community. So we can never thank him enough.”

Robert Telles appeared in court on Tuesday morning to be arraigned for the charge of open murder. The elected official’s court hearing was continued and he is next expected in court on Sept. 20.