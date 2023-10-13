Ring of Fire partial solar eclipse to pass through Las Vegas Valley Oct. 14

KTNV (LAS VEGAS) — In a rare phenomenon, on Saturday, October 14, 2023, the Las Vegas Valley will be treated to the annular solar eclipse where the moon passes over the sun in what scientists call the Ring of Fire. While Southern Nevada will only see a partial eclipse, the event is one that won’t happen again until 2046.

The National Weather Service projects the eclipse to be seen in Las Vegas from 8:08 a.m. to 10:54 a.m. with its maximum of 80 to 85 percent passing over at 9:26 a.m.

Experts are reminding solar gazers to never look directly at an eclipse with the naked eye.

“If you have solar-approved glasses, you can wear those,” said Nicholeen Viall-Kepko, an astrophysicist with NASA. “You can also through a pinhole camera.”

Looking directly at a solar eclipse can cause damage and destroy cells in your retina. In 2017, a woman was diagnosed with solar retinopathy after they believed she looked directly at the total solar eclipse. The condition can improve or get worse over time, but the damage is permanent.

NASA is tracking the path of the annular solar eclipse and it will stream the event live online.