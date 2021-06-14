Ring doorbell video showing cat being kicked draws outrage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Ring doorbell video making the social media rounds captures a man kicking a cat in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood. The video has gone viral drawing the ire of pet owners and animal lovers.

13 Action News received multiple calls, Facebook messages and emails from viewers who were concerned after they saw the shocking video online.

The cat's owner, Aaron Aguilar, says a man wearing the uniform of William's Pest Control kicked his cat while on the porch of his home on May 25. He posted the video on social media Sunday saying he didn't feel he got a satisfactory response from the company.

Royce Williams, the owner of William's Pest Control, says the man is not an employee and did apologize to Aguilar. He says that behavior is not reflective of his company.