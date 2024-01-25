Rick Harrison blames son's death on fentanyl 'flowing over the borders'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rick Harrison has released a statement about the cause of his son's death last Friday.

PREVIOUS: Adam Harrison, a son of 'Pawn Stars' celebrity Rick Harrison, has died in Las Vegas at age 39

Following reports of Adam dying of an overdose, Rick confirmed Wednesday that fentanyl is to blame.

"Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose. The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better," Harrison said.