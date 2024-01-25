Watch Now
Rick Harrison blames son's death on fentanyl 'flowing over the borders'

Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show “Pawn Stars” celebrity Richard “Rick” Harrison, has died at 39.
Posted at 5:59 PM, Jan 24, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rick Harrison has released a statement about the cause of his son's death last Friday.

Following reports of Adam dying of an overdose, Rick confirmed Wednesday that fentanyl is to blame.

"Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose. The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better," Harrison said.

