Richard Harris Law Firm's Project Backpack donates 12,000 backpacks to students in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For Richard Harris, founder of Richard Harris Law Firm, back-to-school season is one of the most exciting times of the year.

It's when Project Backpack, an initiative by the firm, gives back to families across Nevada.

"It's a wonderful way to show our commitment to the community, and to make sure that the kids have a good start to the school year," Harris said.

Project Backpack provides students in Las Vegas and Reno with backpacks and school supplies at no cost to families. They carry out deliveries to certain schools, according to Harris, but events like Saturday's allow any student not part of the delivery circuit to pick up supplies.

On Saturday, Harris shared that initiative distributed about 12,000 backpacks, contributing to a total of over 60,000 backpacks given out over the years.

Attendee Gabriela Ramirez shared that the event went beyond just school supplies.

"Outside, they have a radio station, they also have... for painting the kids' faces... it's pretty fun for them," she said. "They're getting a little bit of everything."

Harris shared that a need for Project Backpack existed in the Nevada community, but also cited his own back-to-school memories for wanting to create the program.

"You know, as much as I wanted to have summer vacation when the school year ended, couple of months later I was so excited to get back to school, and I still remember going shopping with my mom for school supplies," Harris reminisced. "That's what we're doing, helping the kids... with not only the backpack, but a backpack full of supplies to help them get a good start to the school year."

And according to attendees, the initiative is extremely welcome.

"We're very appreciative for everything," Ramirez said.