Rev Up for a Cause: Speedway Charity event offers thrilling drive on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ever dreamed of racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway? Now's your chance!

The Speedway Children’s Charities Laps for Charity event is back, offering registered participants the thrill of driving their own cars on the racetrack while raising funds for children.

On March 10th, from noon to 4 p.m., the Laps for Charity event will allow people to drive their street-legal vehicles behind a pace car on the speedway at 75 miles per hour.

For a $75 donation, drivers can circle the track five times while a $100 donation allows them to make seven laps.

Paulette Anderson, the Executive Director of Speedway Children's Charities says the event impacts children in the valley.

“It’s a lot of fun and all the money raised stays local to help kids in need.”

The charity's proceeds fund grants to local youth-based charities, benefiting various organizations.

Last year, $520,000 was raised and distributed among 83 children’s charities. To register, click here.