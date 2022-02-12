Restaurants staffing up for big holiday, Super Bowl weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s love and football this weekend. Many lovebirds celebrating Valentine’s Day early and football fans revving up for Super Bowl Sunday. Valley restaurants are expecting a big weekend but the question is will they be prepared to serve the huge crowds?

The tables are ready, and the utensils are set. The Grape Vine Café preparing for a busy Valentine’s Day weekend dinner rush.

“Valentine’s Day is always sold out. Always very busy and always a lot of two tops. Always two people. Always two people celebrating together.”

Owner Linda Kutcher says despite the actual holiday falling on a Monday, she’s blown away by the number of reservations.

“Lots and lots of reservations. I’d say perhaps more than we’ve ever had.” Pent-up demand you’d say? I think pent-up demand, absolutely,” she said.

Kutcher does feel prepared staff-wise to meet that demand after recently hiring some new workers in the kitchen. She’s making adjustments like streamlining the menu to make it easier for everyone.

“I am a firm believer in only taking what we can handle. So, I will block off the tables. I want to service the guests that are here. We won’t offer any to go food on Valentine’s Day because it’s too busy inside the restaurant,” she said.

At Johnny Macs Sports Bar and Grill in Henderson, general manager Trisha Ayers is taking on bussing duties.

“Unfortunately, I was hoping for one more employee that was getting trained but again, I’m here and I’ll be filling in,” she said.

She says there’s always a need for more staffing especially with a busy Super Bowl weekend, one of the busiest times for the bar.

“I am hiring quite a bit, especially back of the house for cooks. That’s hard,” she said.

Ayers is confident she’ll be able to keep customers happy for the big weekend and doesn’t mind putting in work herself to help out.

“I love customer service. It’s easier for me not to be in a position, that way I can help everybody on the floor when they need help,” she said.

Some very good advice for people looking to make reservations, just make one. Kutcher says couples have been making multiple reservations which clogs up the system. If you can’t make it, call the restaurant ASAP so they can give that spot to another waiting party.