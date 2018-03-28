Restaurant abruptly closes in Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Fogo de Chao abruptly closed their doors Monday, adding to a growing list of restaurants that have closed at Downtown Summerlin.

According to employees, Fogo de Chao closed up shop after a busy weekend, leaving about forty men and women without a job.

13 Action News looked into this recent closure, and found others in the past year.

Moe's Southwestern Grill closed in January of 2017, Rice Republic in March, Ribs and Burgers in April, Gelato Messina in July, and The Cuppa Coffee Bar in August.

One retail shop, Golfsmith also closed at the end of 2016.

Financial Advisor Mike PeQueen says more openings and closings could happen in Downtown Summerlin, as restaurants and retail stores try to find a balance.



"For a lot of restaurants and dining outlets inside downtown Summerlin, there may not be a need for as many as there are,” says PaQueen. "It tells me that the right list of restaurants might be a smaller number and it might be different types of foods that restaurant is.”

Fogo de Chao tells 13 Action News that they're working to relocate employees from their Downtown Summerlin location to their Flamingo restaurant.