Respiratory illness spreading in dogs has NDA asking pet owners to practice safety

SPARKS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Agriculture says dog owners should implement health and safety practices as respiratory illness spreads in canines throughout the U.S.

Officials say the cause of the illness is still unknown and under investigation.

“We are monitoring the illness and are asking veterinarians across the state to report any cases with symptoms corresponding to those of this respiratory illness to the NDA,” said NDA State Veterinarian Peter Mundschenk, DVM. “We have received notice of possible suspected cases and encourage anyone who thinks their dog may be affected to notify your veterinarian so those cases may be properly reported and investigated.”

A media release says the common symptoms of this illness include coughing, sneezing, nasal and/or eye discharge, and lethargy.

“Symptoms of the illness are similar to kennel cough and canine influenza,” Mundschenk said. “It’s important we rule out those possibilities to help determine if this canine respiratory illness may be at play.”

The NDA recommends pet owners exercise health and safety practices with their canines. This includes:

Keep animals up to date on vaccinations such as canine influenza, Bordetella, and parainfluenza.

Limit exposure to other animals (dog parks, grooming, boarding, daycare facilities, during walks, etc.).

Practice safe biosecurity measures, including avoiding sharing food and water bowls and regularly cleaning those items.

Contact your veterinarian for canine-specific advice before attending events or activities where dogs may congregate.

Contact your vet at the first sign of illness.

Dog owners concerned about their animals are encouraged by the NDA to reach out to their local veterinarians with questions and develop a plan to best keep their animals safe based on their individual needs.