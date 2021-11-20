Watch
Local News

Actions

Resorts World Las Vegas set to charge for valet, self-parking to remain free for now

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jason Harvey/KTNV
Resorts World Las Vegas
Posted at 6:10 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 21:10:24-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas will begin charging a daily rate for valet parking at the Las Vegas Hilton, Conrad Las Vegas and South Porte Cochere locations on its property starting Nov. 24.

The resort cites an increase in business and service demands for the charge.

According to a press release, guests who utilize hotel valet will be charged a daily rate of $21 per vehicle, per 24-hour period. Guests who valet their vehicles will be able to pay by credit card or room charge.

At this time, self-parking garages will remain complimentary to all guests.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH