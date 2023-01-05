Resorts World Las Vegas self-parking now $10 flat without Genting Rewards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV was told by an official with Resorts World Las Vegas that self-parking will no longer be free to those without "Genting Rewards."

"As of January 4, 2023 at Resorts World Las Vegas, all Genting Rewards members will gain the added benefit of free parking throughout the resort when paid-parking is adopted for self parking," Kristina Bello told KTNV.

Bello said guests who are not yet Genting Rewards members can receive immediate access to free parking and other benefits when they sign up. Members are said to have free self-parking regardless of the day or a special event.

"Membership to Genting Rewards is free and offers a wide variety of recognition and appreciation benefits," Bello said. "Including member-only room rates and exclusive invitations for special events as well as special offers and early access advantages for shows and other packages."

For those that opt to pay rather than sign-up for Genting Rewards for free, Bello says self-parking will be a flat rate of $10.

To access free parking, Genting Rewards members just scan their card or the mobile app as they exit.