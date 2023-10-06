Resorts World announces New Year's Eve lineup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It may only be October, but for anyone looking to make New Year's Eve plans in Las Vegas, one property has already announced their holiday lineup.

Resorts World plans to reign in 2024 with big-name DJs at their Zouk Nightclub.

In addition to previously announced Grammy-nominated duo Odesza, the club will see sets from Kaskade, RL Grime, and Zedd.

The festivities will last through the weekend, with the following schedule currently in place:



Thursday, Dec. 28: RL Grime

Friday, Dec. 29: ODESZA

Saturday, Dec. 30: Zedd

Sunday, Dec. 31: Kaskade

More information can be found on their website here.