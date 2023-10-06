Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Resorts World announces New Year's Eve lineup

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
PHOTOS: New Year's Eve weekend entertainment in Las Vegas
Posted at 3:23 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 18:23:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It may only be October, but for anyone looking to make New Year's Eve plans in Las Vegas, one property has already announced their holiday lineup.

Resorts World plans to reign in 2024 with big-name DJs at their Zouk Nightclub.

In addition to previously announced Grammy-nominated duo Odesza, the club will see sets from Kaskade, RL Grime, and Zedd.

The festivities will last through the weekend, with the following schedule currently in place:

  • Thursday, Dec. 28: RL Grime 
  • Friday, Dec. 29: ODESZA 
  • Saturday, Dec. 30: Zedd
  • Sunday, Dec. 31: Kaskade

More information can be found on their website here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH