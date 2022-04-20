Watch
Residents fight back against a new dispensary in west Las Vegas Valley

Posted at 9:10 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 15:58:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The fight over a new dispensary in a west Las Vegas valley neighborhood continues.

Nevada CRT, LLC is trying again to push their marijuana dispensary through to approval. The proposed dispensary would sit on the corner of Fort Apache Road and Sahara Avenue in an old pet hospital.

"What happens is, when you come into a residential neighborhood with increased traffic, it can bring increased crime. Also, just increased traffic in general, which causes accidents," said Rick Erdmann, head of the Peccole Ranch neighborhood watch. "We would really just like to see it somewhere else, and not at that location."

The Las Vegas City Council was expected to discuss the proposal on Wednesday.

This is the fourth time the company has proposed this but has faced opposition from people living in the surrounding residential neighborhoods.

