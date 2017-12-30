Residents concerned, disturbed after finding birds shot with darts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Neighbors in a Summerlin neighborhod are disturbed after finding birds shot with darts in their yards.

It was a disturbing sight for Dave Peterson and his kids on Christmas day.

"I was out here with my kids playing then I saw this bird hopping around with an orange dart stuck on this side of its breast... It sounds like someone's just a dart gun and using birds for target practice. It seems very cruel to me."

Neighbors in a Summerlin neighborhood are disturbed after finding birds shot with darts. They’re concerned their pets might be the next target. I’ll have the story tonight at 6. pic.twitter.com/ZL2zuQxLkb — Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) December 29, 2017

When he went to their neighborhood Facebook group,he found out other residents in the Amado at Summerlin area have seen the same thing: several other birds struggling to fly, a dart sticking out of its body.

For some homeowners in this Summerlin south neighborhood birds - specifically pigeons are a problem.

Amber Villareal had to call pigeon pest control several times. But even she is appalled.

"I tried to take out the needle because I felt so bad. But I couldn't so after a little bit we dropped it off by Animal Kingdom... I don't like pigeons but I'm not gonna kill them. I 'm just supposed to try and deter them from my roof."

LVMPD says if you catch someone shooting at birds, call them and and officer will respond to determine if a crime has been committed.

Clark County also encourages residents concerned with issues like this to report it so it can investigate.

Meanwhile, neighbors are hoping whoever is doing this would stop.

"I don't know if it's something that someone's just trying to get birds or if it's going to escalate to maybe pets or something like that later. I hope that's not the case," says Peterson.