Residential animal boarding facility shut down in Henderson

Animal boarding facility shut down in Henderson and animals being reunited with their families.
Posted at 6:15 AM, Jun 29, 2021
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The city of Henderson says its Animal Care and Control was dispatched to an animal welfare incident involving a residential business on Monday.

Preliminary information indicated a residential animal boarding facility located in the 800 block of Shoreview Drive was operating with too many dogs with approximately 51 on the premises.

Twenty-five of the dogs were returned to their owners, while the remaining dogs were taken to the shelter pending their owner’s reclamation.

The business owner was issued a citation for violation of animal establishment permit, too many dogs on the property, and illegal crating and boxing.

Henderson officials say the business/owner will no longer be allowed to run any animal-related business from this residence with an ongoing investigation.

