The search continues for two suspects believed to be involved in a failed burglary that turned deadly near Sahara and Maryland Parkway Wednesday.

Las Vegas Police say they were called to a home in the 2800 block of Hermosa street by a resident who said a man was attempting to break in through a sliding glass door.

“They didn’t seem like they came from here," said neighbor Liz Cannon.

"They were looking over their shoulders, they were looking around, seeing if anyone was looking around,“ said Cannon, describing two men she saw in the neighborhood moments before the gun fire.

Police say the resident, fearing for his life, shot at the suspect.

Police say the suspect ran from the backyard of the home and down the street. Police say he died at Sunrise hospital.

The Clark County Coroner has identified him as Jimmy Leroy Matthews, 40, of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police say people have a right to defend themselves if they feel endangered and do not anticipate filing charges.

The two other suspects are at large and anyone with information is asked to call crimestoppers at 702-385-5555.