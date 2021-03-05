Menu

Republican Chattah to challenge Ford for attorney general

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, Nevada's incoming Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks with The Associated Press in Las Vegas. Nevada Attorney General Ford said on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, he is worried about the possibility of voter intimidation after President Donald Trump implored supporters to "watch very carefully" at the polls. State prosecutors plan strict enforcement, Ford said. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Aaron Ford
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 14:00:24-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas attorney Sigal Chattah, who has filed lawsuits against Gov. Steve Sisolak over coronavirus-related restrictions he imposed on churches and his proposed vaccination plan, announced Thursday that she's running against Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford in 2022.

Chattah, a Republican, represented Nevada churches that challenged Sisolak's COVID-19 restrictions, arguing they violated First Amendment rights by treating churches differently than casinos or other secular businesses.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the churches. Ford responded with a statement noting that Nevada had just marked its 5,000th death from COVID-19 and he is trying to prevent more deaths.

