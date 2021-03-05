Republican Chattah to challenge Ford for attorney general

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas attorney Sigal Chattah, who has filed lawsuits against Gov. Steve Sisolak over coronavirus-related restrictions he imposed on churches and his proposed vaccination plan, announced Thursday that she's running against Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford in 2022.

Chattah, a Republican, represented Nevada churches that challenged Sisolak's COVID-19 restrictions, arguing they violated First Amendment rights by treating churches differently than casinos or other secular businesses.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the churches. Ford responded with a statement noting that Nevada had just marked its 5,000th death from COVID-19 and he is trying to prevent more deaths.