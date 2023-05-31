Representing the AAPI community in the world of Las Vegas sports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Tina Nguyen sits down with two local ladies representing the AAPI community in an industry where they say there's a history of Asian and Pacific Islanders being underrepresented.

"I started when I was 6 so I think at that age, I started because of my older sisters did it and because I probably wanted to be around my dad," says Las Vegas Aces Assistant Coach, Natalie Nakase.

"The minute I got a little taste of coaching college, that's when I really fell in love with it. I felt like I could really teach my athletes," says UNLV Vollyball Head Coach, Malia Shoji.

REPRESENTATION MATTERS

Nakase and Shoji are some of the few faces that represent Asian Americans in sports.

"I'm a big believer in representation matters. So I believe if you can see it, you can believe that you can be in this position. I also believe that the people who make the decision to hire, see it," says Nakase.

A Japanese American, she's coached in both the NBA and WNBA. She says her love for the game of basketball was inspired by her late father.

"It goes back to my dad just instilling this whole mindset of Natalie, whatever you do and put your mindset to, you gotta be the best. It's kind of something he ingrained into me as a child. I think that's just carried on. I've always wanted to win, I've always wanted to be part of a championship," says Nakase.

Shoji, a Korean adopted by a Japanese father and an American mother, says she was influenced by a long lineage of family members involved in the game of volleyball.

"I always had someone that I could look up too. Both my dad and uncle are long time coaches. I always saw good representation of Asian Americans in sports from my family," says Shoji.

NEXT GENERATION

Now as coaches in their respective sports, they hope to have an influence on the next generation of Asian Americans.

"I would have families where they've had Asian Americans little girls and they'd be at our matches and come on the floor after and sign autographs and that always meant a lot to me to see other people who look like me enjoying the sport," says Shoji.

"What does it mean to you to be one of the firsts and to be a trailblazer for Asian Americans?" asks Tina.

"It just means again I have to hold myself to high standards and expectations. I can't mark that many mistakes," says Nakase.

While both believe that the doors have been opened to creating opportunities for minorities, both say there's still a long way to go.

"I think right now, there's systematic changes trying to create more diversity and more opportunities but I think with that comes a big responsible to be prepared for those kinds of opportunities," says Shoji.

She goes on to say, "So my message for any minority looking to get into sports, keep doing the work, keep building your craft so that you're prepared for when the opportunities do come."

KEEP WORKING

Nakase says challenges and doubt are inevitable, but you have to be willing to fight for your dreams.

"If you tell me that's impossible or that will never happen, cause trust me, I've heard that from my family that 'd never coach in the NBA, Ive heard it from my friends that I should quit, it's probably never gonna happen," says Nakase.

She goes on to say, "If you're gonna go after something, just block out all the noise and keep going towards your goals. So just bring on the challenges."